IOM Yemen COVID-19 Response Update (8 - 22 August 2020)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

1,920 Reported Cases

1,091 Reported Recovered

556 Reported Deaths

COVID-19 is worsening the situation for vulnerable conflict-affected communities and migrants across Yemen. Insufficient testing, surveillance and supplies, as well as a deteriorating economic environment, are having dire consequences on the already weakened health and public systems. Indicators suggest that with continued interrupted humanitarian assistance, acute vulnerabilities will continue to rise, and the number of people facing high levels of acute food insecurity will increase to 3.2 million people in southern governorates alone. To support Yemen’s health system, focusing COVID-19 response efforts on enhancing testing, case management and surveillance capacity, and sustaining multi-sectoral humanitarian response efforts, remains a priority for IOM and humanitarian partners. IOM teams continue to monitor countrywide COVID-19 movement restrictions. Three of the five international airports have been opened to facilitate the return of stranded Yemenis in abroad and humanitarian staff. Of these three airports, two are also open to commercial flights (Aden and Seiyun), and all 15 sea border points and three land border points are partially open for movements. The 10 transit points in Taizz and in Al Bayda remain active to monitor public movements between southern and northern governorates.