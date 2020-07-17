IOM Yemen COVID-19 Response Update (28 June - 11 July 2020)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

1,520 Reported Cases

687 Reported Recovered

430 Reported Deaths

Hadramaut, Aden and Taizz governorates continue to report the highest number of COVID-19 cases. However, IOM and the humanitarian community is operating based on the assumption that there is widespread community level transmission across the country, particularly in view of limited community level suppression measures, testing capacity and access to treatment services, as well as perceived stigma and risks related to seeking care. Yemen’s fuel crisis is further limiting hospital and water operations, and the economic impacts of the outbreak is already evident in the effects of the massive decline in financial transfers into this remittance dependent country. As humanitarian assistance increasingly becomes a lifeline for many, resources are needed to scale up response activities during this critical time. At more than halfway through the year, IOM Yemen’s Consolidated Appeal is 55 per cent funded.