IOM Yemen COVID-19 Response Update (26 July - 08 August 2020)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

1,831 Reported Cases

919 Reported Recovered

523 Reported Deaths

Conflict affected communities and migrants are bearing the brunt of the COVID-19 outbreak in Yemen. Access to health services continues to be significantly limited during this critical time: health facilities (only 50 per cent of them are fully functional) are facing severe equipment, medicine and fuel shortages. Many health facilities are either full, closing or turning away suspected COVID-19 cases, while reports indicate that people continue to delay seeking care for fear of stigma, safety concerns and limited access to testing. The economic impacts of COVID-19 also threaten to destabilize communities, as Yemen’s currency depreciates (16% since January 2020) and remittances drop. With interrupted food, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) and livelihood assistance, the New Integrated Phase Classification (IPC) analysis for southern governorates warns of a looming food security crisis, affecting up to 40 per cent of the population in the south.

IOM teams continue to monitor countrywide COVID-19 movement restrictions. Three international airports, thirteen sea border points and three land border points continue to be partially closed to civilian entry (allowing for humanitarian and return movements), and 10 transit points (which include restrictions on freedom of movement between south and north governorates at various places) are active in Taizz and Al Bayda governorates. Approximately 370 Yemen returned irregularly from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and Somalia in July through border crossing points in Hadramaut.