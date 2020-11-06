IOM Yemen COVID-19 Response Update (18 - 31 October 2020)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Yemen continues to be impacted by COVID-19, and the pandemic has placed an enormous strain on the local economy. As the depreciation of Yemen’s currency persists, areas in the south are hardest hit. The fuel crisis is also contributing to rising prices of locally produced goods, as irrigation costs increase by up to 80 per cent and transportation costs are high. At the same time food insecurity indicators are worsening in southern governorates where assessments have taken place, and nearly 40 per cent of the population is projected to face acute malnutrition in the coming months. As conflict activities continue in key hotspots (Marib, Al Jawf, Taizz and Al Hudaydah governorates) new displacements are being recorded, further worsening vulnerabilities within conflict affected communities.

IOM teams continue to monitor countrywide COVID-19 movement restrictions. Two of five international airports—Aden and Seiyun—remain open for commercial and humanitarian flights. The Sana’a airport, after nearly a month of closure, is also now open for regular humanitarian flights. Fifteen sea border points and three land border points are partially open for movements, and 10 transit points in Taizz and in Al Bayda remain active to monitor public movements between southern and northern governorates. During the month of October, no Yemeni returnees from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) through the Al Wadea border entry point were recorded by IOM teams.