Yemen + 3 more
IOM Yemen COVID-19 Response Update (17 - 30 May 2020)
2020 IOM Yemen Consolidated Appeal: 155 MILLION USD | 5 Million People | inclusive of COVID response
PEOPLE REACHED WITH RCCE ACTIVITIES - 5,269,353
PEOPLE REACHED WITH HEALTH SERVICES - 25,493
MIGRANTS RECEIVED CRITICAL HEALTH SUPPORT AND AID ITEMS - 4,077
SITUATION OVERVIEW
327 Total Reported Covid-19 Cases | 16 Reported Recovered | 80 Reported Deaths
Since the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Yemen on 10 April, there have been 326 additional cases reported in 10 governorates (Aden, Hadramaut, Taizz, Lahj, Abyan, Al Maharah, Shabwah, Marib, Al Dhale’e and Sana’a governorates) (as of 31 May). Yemen’s preexisting vulnerabilities, brought on by five years of active conflict, has put the country in a particularly challenging position in responding to the outbreak. COVID-19 is worsening the already dire situation for millions affected by the humanitarian crisis, as the country grapples with a near collapse of essential public health services, severe economic decline, food insecurity and massive displacement. In this context, the case fatality rate from COVID-19 across Yemen is exceptionally high, at close to 25 per cent – significantly above the global average of seven per cent. Given Yemen’s underlying vulnerabilities, experts warn that there will be multiple waves of COVID-19 in Yemen, and the outbreak is likely to overwhelm Yemen’s already weakened health care system.
