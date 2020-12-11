IOM Yemen COVID-19 Response Update (15 - 28 November 2020)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

2,081 Reported Cases

1,383 Reported Recovered

606 Reported Deaths

11.84K Tests Conducted

The humanitarian situation in Yemen, the largest crisis in the world, is further deteriorating to alarming levels. The context is characterized by a myriad of concerns – conflict-driven displacement, a fuel and economic crisis, and weakened public and health services. The outlook for the year to come is worrying, with 16.2 million people likely to experience high levels of acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or above) in northern governorates, and 3.2 million people projected to face famine like conditions across the south of the country. With Yemen at the brink of another famine, lifesaving assistance must be scaled up, together with socioeconomic support and an urgent de-escalation of the conflict.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the local authorities in Yemen declared a nationwide health emergency and introduced movement restrictions along key transit and boarder points. Yemeni authorities had put additional preventive measures and health screenings for people passing through ten transit points used for public movement between southern and northern governorates, specifically at points located in Taizz and Al Bayda. Recently, these restrictions have been loosened and the health screenings have been removed. For Yemeni returnees from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) through the Al Wadea border entry point, providing a COVID-19 PCR test report is mandatory by the Yemeni authorities. Authorities at Al Wadea entry point have installed a PCR testing facility at the entry point for travelers who arrive without a PCR test report. On 28 September 2020, Sana’a International Airport reopened for humanitarian flights. Fifteen sea border points and three land border points are reopened for movement.