IOM Yemen COVID-19 Response Update (14 - 27 June 2020)

2020 IOM Yemen Consolidated Appeal: 155 MILLION USD | 5 Million People | inclusive of COVID response

AWARENESS RAISING ACTIVITIES 72,381 INDIVIDUALS REACHED

MIGRANT ASSISTANCE 4,902 MIGRANTS RECEIVED HEALTH CARE & AID ITEMS

HEALTH CARE SERVICES 38,151 CONSULTATIONS PROVIDED

SITUATION OVERVIEW

1,162 Reported Cases

489 Reported Recovered

313 Reported Deaths

COVID-19 is rapidly spreading across Yemen, with Hadramaut, Aden and Taizz governorates reporting the highest number of cases. However, COVID-19 testing remains extremely limited — only six labs across the country have testing capacity. The limited testing capacity, along with lack of access to health facilities and the associated stigma with seeking treatment for COVID-19, hides the true impact and spread of the virus. The affect on displaced and migrant communities, who already face challenges accessing critical basic and health services, is severe. As Yemen grapples with community-wide transmission, the risks of rapid transmission are especially high in the over 1,700 crowded informal IDP settlements. Seventy per cent of Yemen’s population lack access to soap and 60 per cent do not have access to enough water.