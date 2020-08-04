IOM Yemen COVID-19 Response Update (12 - 25 July 2020)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

1,707 Reported Cases

840 Reported Recovered

485 Reported Deaths

Low COVID-19 testing in Yemen has meant that the number of confirmed cases and reported deaths do not accurately represent the spread of the virus. There are only six laboratories with COVID-19 testing capacities across the country’s 22 governorates, and the lack of access to testing is likely one of several explanations for Yemen’s high fatality rate (28.6%) – other reasons include the limited community suppression measures and access to health services, and because many delay seeking treatment due to perceived risks. The country’s fuel crisis is further crippling the health system, forcing hospitals to close down, delaying COVID-19 testing and threatening to impact response activities.