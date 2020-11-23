IOM Yemen COVID-19 Response Update (1 - 14 November 2020)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

2,072 Reported Cases

1,388 Reported Recovered

604 Reported Deaths

11.84K Tests Conducted

The humanitarian situation in Yemen is worsening. Vulnerabilities are being driven by escalating conflict, an economic crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, all of which have hit internally displaced persons (IDPs) and migrants the hardest. The economy – impacted by remittances which have drastically decreased since the start of the pandemic, a fuel crisis and a depreciating currency – is yet to recover. The cost of living is increasing while access to income and basic services has not improved. All indicators point to a looming famine, which along with the health crisis will have devastating impacts on vulnerable communities. During this challenging time, conflict continues to drive displacement, especially in governorates like Marib, Al Hudaydah and Taizz.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the local authorities of Yemen declared a nationwide health emergency and introduced many preventative measures similar to those adopted by the rest of the world starting in March 2020, in order to reduce the transmission of the virus. The Yemeni authorities had put additional preventive measures and health screenings for people passing through ten transit points used for public movement between southern and northern governorates, specifically at points located in Taizz and Al-Bayda. Recently, these restrictions have been loosened and the health screenings have been removed. For Yemeni returnees from KSA through the Al Wadea border entry point, providing a COVID-19 PCR test report is mandatory by the Yemeni authorities. Authorities at Al Wadea entry point have installed a PCR testing facility at the entry point for travelers who arrive without a PCR test report. So far in November, only seven Yemeni returnees are estimated to have returned from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) through the Al Wadea border. On 28 September 2020, Sana’a International Airport reopened for humanitarian flights. Fifteen sea border points and three land border points are reopened for movement.