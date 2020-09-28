IOM Yemen COVID-19 Response Update (06 - 19 September 2020)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Limited access to COVID-19 patient data and ongoing limitations on testing capacity remain a cause for concern for the humanitarian community as second and third waves of COVID-19 become increasingly likely. The health crisis is compounded by the rising price of petrol, with fuel shortages reducing water and sanitation assistance for an estimated 2.5 million people and food aid interrupted for at least half a million people, with another 300,000 at risk. Of the 367 health facilities supported by humanitarian partners, 197 are reporting a decreased number of patients seeking health care and decreased operating hours. Transportation issues for medical staff, medical supplies and patients are growing, and some health services have been suspended as the impact of fuel shortages is being increasingly felt across all humanitarian operations.