IOM Yemen COVID-19 Response Update (04 - 17 October 2020)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The economic and political crisis, compounded by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, is having a devastating toll on Yemen, hitting displaced persons and migrants the hardest. With inadequate testing, surveillance and reporting, humanitarian partners remain concerned about the spread of the virus and coverage of needs. Even with the severe shortage of supplies and vulnerabilities observed across communities, response activities continue to be hampered by operational restrictions that limit the procurement of COVID-19 supplies and response activities more broadly, particularly in northern governorates where only four cases have been officially reported.

As Yemen’s currency continues to heavily depreciate, southern governorates are badly affected, with 133 districts having already surpassed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) forecasts for July-December.

IOM teams continue to monitor countrywide COVID-19 movement restrictions. Two of five international airports—Aden and Seiyun—remain open for commercial and humanitarian flights. The Sana’a airport, after nearly a month of closure, is also now open for regular humanitarian flights. Fifteen sea border points and three land border points are partially open for movements, and 10 transit points in Taizz and in Al Bayda remain active to monitor public movements between southern and northern governorates. For Yemeni returnees from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) through the Al Al’Wadeeah border entry point, carrying a COVID-19 Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test report is mandated by Yemeni authorities. Al Wadea entry point authorities have established and installed a PCR testing facility at the entry point for travelers who arrive without the PCR test report. In September, IOM DTM teams recorded 478 Yemeni returns through this border point.