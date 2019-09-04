04 Sep 2019

IOM Yemen: Cholera Response Situation Report (January - June 2019)

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 30 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (668.73 KB)

Since September 2016, Yemen has experienced the largest documented outbreak of cholera in modern times. Twenty one of Yemen’s 23 governorates have been affected by the outbreak. In order to provide support to those affected, IOM operates seven Diarrhoeal Treatment Centres (DTCs) across five governorates and will establish six additional in the coming months, expanding IOM’s cholera response to nine governorates. IOM is also supporting 35 hospitals and health centres to provide Oral Rehydration Points (ORPs), which will act as the first treatment point for people with acute watery diarrhoea (AWD).

13,170 NUMBER OF PEOPLE BY IOM SCREENED FOR CHOLERA

5,750 CHOLERA KITS DISTRIBUTED

498,822 PEOPLE REACHED WITH AWARENESS RAISING ACTIVITIES

420 MIGRANTS PROVIDED WITH ORAL CHOLERA VACCINE

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.