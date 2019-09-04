IOM Yemen: Cholera Response Situation Report (January - June 2019)

Since September 2016, Yemen has experienced the largest documented outbreak of cholera in modern times. Twenty one of Yemen’s 23 governorates have been affected by the outbreak. In order to provide support to those affected, IOM operates seven Diarrhoeal Treatment Centres (DTCs) across five governorates and will establish six additional in the coming months, expanding IOM’s cholera response to nine governorates. IOM is also supporting 35 hospitals and health centres to provide Oral Rehydration Points (ORPs), which will act as the first treatment point for people with acute watery diarrhoea (AWD).

13,170 NUMBER OF PEOPLE BY IOM SCREENED FOR CHOLERA

5,750 CHOLERA KITS DISTRIBUTED

498,822 PEOPLE REACHED WITH AWARENESS RAISING ACTIVITIES

420 MIGRANTS PROVIDED WITH ORAL CHOLERA VACCINE