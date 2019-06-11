IOM Yemen: Camp Coordination & Camp Management Program Overview, May 2019

TOTAL IDP POPULATION

+3,6M Total IDP population estimated by DTM through key informant interviews

COLLECTIVE SITES

individuals live in spontaneous settlements and collective centers

3,097 SITES

It is estimated that 75% of the people displaced so far in 2019 are residing in collective sites this is up from 25% in 2015

GEOGRAPHIC PRIORITIES

HUDAYDAH

Service Access Points - provide comprehensive registration of and assistance to internally displaced persons at points across Hudaydah and through mobile outreach teams. The Service Access Points (SAPs) operate at the district level to provide comprehensive assistance packages, improve the tracking of needs & responses, monitor displacement/return trends, and improve local coordination.

Static teams - IOM will deploy static teams to larger sites, as required - see “Response modalities” on the next page.

MARIB

Marib City - Over 50,000 people live in displacement sites (spontaneous settlements and collective centers) in Marib City.

These sites count among the largest in Yemen, and will require dedicated CCCM presence.

Rural Marib - Over 70,000 people live in displacement sites outside of Marib city, mostly in Medghal and Sirwah districts.

Most settlements are small and spread out, with catchment areas around health facilities and water points.

IBB & TAIZZ

35 sites - covered through three CCCM mobile teams. across Ibb + Taiz there are over 8,000 individually across 35 sites, which we covered through three CCCM mobile teams