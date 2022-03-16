IOM Yemen Appeal January-December 2022

SITUATION OVERVIEW

In 2022, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Yemen will continue to respond to the severe and growing humanitarian crisis through the provision of lifesaving multisectoral humanitarian and recovery assistance. Along with meeting acute humanitarian needs, IOM is addressing pre-existing drivers of fragility and improving access to durable assistance, both of which aim to reduce beneficiaries’ reliance on humanitarian aid and support them to transition from emergency to recovery conditions. IOM’s frontline humanitarian response in Yemen is needs-based, community-led and accountable.

This Appeal document outlines IOM’s Strategic Priorities in Yemen and its Response Plan for 2022. The response priorities outlined here are in line with IOM’s 2022 Crisis Response Plan for Yemen, the Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan, IOM’s Migrant Response Plan for the Horn of Africa and Yemen 2022, and IOM’s Regional Strategy for Middle East and North Africa 2020-2024. IOM’s strategy in Yemen is anchored in its mandate and contributes towards achieving the commitments enshrined in the 2030 Agenda and the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration, as well as the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for Yemen.

STRATEGIC PRIORITIES

The protracted conflict continues to worsen vulnerabilities and threaten lives, plunging an estimated 80 per cent of Yemenis below the poverty line. In 2021, IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) recorded the displacement of over 157,500 people in the 13 governorates where DTM has access. While conflict remained the main driver of displacement, the situation was aggravated by a weakened economy, the COVID-19 pandemic, rains and flooding, and fuel shortages. The humanitarian situation shows no sign of improving, and the expanding conflict is predicted to contribute to widening humanitarian needs and increased displacement.

Some of the worst affected by the deteriorating conditions are migrants transiting through or stranded in Yemen, hoping to reach the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia or return to their countries of origin.

More than 191,000 highly vulnerable migrants need humanitarian and protection support in Yemen.

In response to the widespread needs brought on by the Yemeni crisis, this Appeal is underpinned by IOM Yemen’s Response Strategy for 2022. The Strategy guides IOM’s integrated approach for humanitarian and stabilization programming, in a manner that mitigates risks, ensures effectiveness and upholds humanitarian principles. IOM Yemen is prioritizing multisectoral, needsbased and area-based approaches to respond effectively to the greatest vulnerabilities across Yemen by directly implementing its humanitarian and recovery assistance.

The strategic priorities are grounded in independent assessments that inform each intervention based on the realities of IOM’s capacity and context. IOM’s area-based approach focuses on response efforts in strategic locations where IOM can scale up its accountable humanitarian and recovery programming. Additionally, the Strategy sets the foundation for expanding Emergency Preparedness and Response operations to provide rapid assistance to communities affected by shocks.