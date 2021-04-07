IOM Yemen Annual Report 2020

IOM takes a strong needs-based approach to its work in Yemen in order to reach the most vulnerable migrant, displaced and host communities. In 2020, through an integrated multisector response, the Organization continued to expand its support in underserved locations where access to communities is possible.

With a presence established during the previous year, IOM enhanced its operations in Ma’rib where the highest number of persons were newly displaced to in 2020 and which hosts Yemen’s largest displacement site. Additionally, throughout the year, thousands of migrants were stranded in the governorate and in need of assistance, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Organization also began assessments in the west coast part of the country, aiming at establishing a presence there— based out of Al Makha—where there are high needs and major gaps. Assessments were carried out throughout the year by all teams, engaging target communities, to inform the Organization’s response and to target vulnerable communities where there is a likelihood of humanitarian needs increasing due to receiving large numbers of displaced people, returnees, migrants or other vulnerable groups. These assessments were not just carried out in new locations of work like Al Makha but also in relation to all programmes carried out by IOM, for example, by the Aden team which also serves the neighbouring governorates. During project implementation, beneficiaries continue to be involved in the shaping of the project and have the ability to provide feedback to IOM via its field teams or independently to its community feedback hotline consisting of a phone number, email and social media. However, in some locations, particularly in northern governorates, project assessments and monitoring, along with implementation and movements, were not possible in 2020. As a result, IOM had to re-assess its operational presence in areas covered by its Al Hodeidah and Sana’a offices. In these locations, it has been challenging for IOM teams to visit project locations, verify beneficiaries and implement programmes in line with international humanitarian response guidelines. The Organization had to take the difficult step to close its sub-office in Al Hodeidah and reduce staff numbers in Sana’a. Should operational constraints be lifted, IOM hopes that activities and staffing can be increased again in the future.