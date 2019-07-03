IOM Yemen: Aden migrant situation report (April - June 2019)

Nearly two months since the campaign started on 21 April 2019, irregular migrants continue to be impacted by strict immigration policies in Aden governorate. At the peak of the detention campaign (27 April-03 May 2019), IOM estimates that approximately 5,000 irregular migrants were held across three sites: two football stadiums in Aden and Abyan governorates and a military camp in Lahj governorate.

CURRENT SITUATION

OVER 1,500 MIGRANTS REMAIN ON SITE

Despite voluntary humanitarian return (VHR) flights, which started on 28 May, over 1,500 migrants remain on site. IOM will be supporting the return to Ethiopia of children and vulnerable cases. To avoid encouraging a permanent emergency response in the 22nd of May Stadium, IOM will phase out humanitarian response at the site. IOM is cognizant of the fact that its priority must first and foremost be the safety, dignity and wellbeing of migrants and has carefully weighed the decision in order not to encourage policies of detention and deportation.