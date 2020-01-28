28 Jan 2020

IOM Yemen: 2019 Achievements

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 03 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (898.29 KB)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Yemen continues to struggle through the largest humanitarian crisis in the world. Over 410,000 people were displaced during 2019, primarily, by conflict and, to a lesser extent, natural hazards. Despite global attention on the crisis and political talks, immense suffering persists across the country.

The armed conflict has taken an unthinkable toll on the civilian population. By the end of 2019, more than 100,000 Yemenis had lost their lives over the course of nearly five years of conflict, as a result of fighting and its deadly consequences like severe food insecurity. In the first six months of 2019, Yemen had seen more suspected cholera cases than in all of 2018. The impacts of the conflict and health crises were compounded in areas where heavy rains and floods were experienced periodically throughout the year, with displaced people living in makeshift accommodation bearing the brunt of the extreme weather.

Yemen’s economy, already undeveloped prior to the conflict, has been severely impacted by the crisis. Families throughout the country no longer have a steady income. The dire effects go beyond the individual level, with public institutions crumbling. Just over 50 per cent of health facilities are operating and are doing so with far less than the required staff and supplies. Similar examples can be given in all areas of public services, including education and water and sanitation. Many of the development gains achieved by Yemen prior to 2015 are now more or less reversed.

Despite the conflict, migrants continued to make the journey from the Horn of Africa to and through Yemen, with nearly 140,000 migrants arriving in 2019. With the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia being the intended destination for 88 per cent of those arriving in Yemen, many migrants fall victim to abuse and exploitation by criminal networks, smugglers and traffickers.

With offices in Sana’a, Aden, Al Hudaydah, Marib, Ibb and Hadramaut, and satellite presences in all 22 governorates, IOM supports the most vulnerable throughout Yemen, including displaced people, conflict-affected communities and migrants. IOM’s sub-office in Marib – where the Organization is also setting up a humanitarian hub – and field office in Hadramaut were newly established in 2019. IOM takes in a holistic approach to humanitarian response, incorporating health, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), shelter, non-food item (NFI) and cash-based assistance, camp coordination and camp management (CCCM), protection and displacement tracking (DTM). One of IOM’s core focuses in 2019, which will continue in 2020, was operational expansion to underserved districts.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.