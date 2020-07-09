Yemen + 11 more
IOM Regional Office for Middle East and North Africa COVID-19 Response - Situation Report 7 (25 June - 8 July 2020)
Key Regional Updates
While Gender-Based Violence (GBV) increases during every type of emergency, of specific concern are the increase in reported GBV cases IOM and its partners are seeing in the region, in both humanitarian and nonhumanitarian settings. For example, recent findings from IOM in Iraq showed that 65 per cent of the service provision points reported an increase in one or more types of GBV in their areas of intervention. Of which, 94 per cent reported a sharp increase in domestic violence reportedly perpetrated by a spouse or other family member/s within the household. The lack of dedicated funding for GBV under COVID-19 needs to be urgently addressed.
The socio-economic impacts of COVID-19 continue to be felt across the region, especially its impact on female and male migrants in the informal sector and displaced populations. Responses to the socio-economic implications of COVID-19 continue to be largely underfunded, specifically socio-economic responses that are tailored to the different gender specific needs and opportunities for socio-economic recovery.
IOM and the World Health Organization (WHO) are regionally coordinating on the collection, analysis and integration of health and mobility data under the Regional Task Force on COVID-19 and Migration/Mobility.
Through the Task Force, IOM coordinated inputs and contributions from WHO, the International Labour Organization (ILO), the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for West Asia (ESCWA) and other participating UN agencies, and compiled a regional mapping of COVID-19 activities targeting migrants and mobile populations at the national, regional and global levels.
