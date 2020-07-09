IOM Regional Office for Middle East and North Africa COVID-19 Response - Situation Report 7 (25 June - 8 July 2020)

Key Regional Updates

While Gender-Based Violence (GBV) increases during every type of emergency, of specific concern are the increase in reported GBV cases IOM and its partners are seeing in the region, in both humanitarian and nonhumanitarian settings. For example, recent findings from IOM in Iraq showed that 65 per cent of the service provision points reported an increase in one or more types of GBV in their areas of intervention. Of which, 94 per cent reported a sharp increase in domestic violence reportedly perpetrated by a spouse or other family member/s within the household. The lack of dedicated funding for GBV under COVID-19 needs to be urgently addressed.

The socio-economic impacts of COVID-19 continue to be felt across the region, especially its impact on female and male migrants in the informal sector and displaced populations. Responses to the socio-economic implications of COVID-19 continue to be largely underfunded, specifically socio-economic responses that are tailored to the different gender specific needs and opportunities for socio-economic recovery.