IOM Regional Office for Middle East and North Africa COVID-19 Response - Situation Report 3 (30 April - 13 May 2020)

Key Regional Updates

As of May 13, there were 130,721 confirmed cases in the region representing a 47.2 per cent increase in regional caseload since April 29.

To date, according to IOM’s Tracking Mobility Impact, about 83 per cent of monitored international airports are closed for entry and exit and 16 per cent are partially closed. Almost 66 per cent of land border crossing points are totally closed and 29 per cent are only partially closed. Two two blue border crossing points in the Syrian Arab Republic out of 39 in the region are open to the entry and exit of passengers with no restrictions.

COVID-19 impacts on human mobility continue to be a concern. Especially in countries like Sudan, human mobility patterns including transhumance, pastoral populations and seasonal labours are likely to be negatively affected by border closures and inter-state movements, as they rely on seasonal movements of livestock and seasonal work as a source of livelihood.

IOM continues to work closely with the World Health Organization (WHO) at both national and regional levels for info-sharing, joint programming, and developing guidance notes and tools, through regular coordination as well as the regional RCCE Working Group.