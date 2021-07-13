IOM Regional Office for Middle East and North Africa COVID-19 Response - Situation Report 24 (28 May - 30 June 2021)

On 15 June 2021, the IOM Regional Office for the Middle East and North Africa (RO MENA) organized a Regional Partners’ Briefing to launch IOM MENA Regional COVID-19 Strategic Response and Recovery Plan for 2021 (SRRP). Building on its achievements in 2020, IOM’s SRRP for 2021 - with a 142 million USD funding requirement targeting 16 countries across the region - encompasses life-saving assistance and response to humanitarian needs, initiatives to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on migrants and societies, as well as support to sustainably recover and build resilience. The briefing was opened by IOM MENA Senior Regional Liaison and Policy Officer, followed by a presentation of the Regional SRRP launch alongside an overview of achievements and responses during 2020 from IOM offices in Yemen and Tunisia. These discussions were followed with a presentation that explored the impact of COVID-19 on the socio-economic outcomes of migrants and displaced populations in the MENA region. The SRRP is available in Arabic and English, while the IOM’s MENA Regional Achievement and Innovation Report for 2020 can also be found in Arabic and English.