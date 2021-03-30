Yemen + 11 more
IOM Regional Office for Middle East and North Africa COVID-19 Response - Situation Report 21 ( 26 February - 25 March 2021)
Key Regional Updates
As of 25 March 2021, a total of 4,613,473 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, out of which 76,825 fatalities have been reported.
On 18 March 2021, the IOM Regional Office for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) organized a webinar in celebration of International Women’s Day. The event was opened by IOM Regional Director for MENA, Mrs. Carmela Godeau. Her Excellency Mrs. Nabila Makram, Minister of State for Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs was the Keynote Speaker provided updates on the recent development that have been taken by Egypt to achieve gender equality. The meeting was followed by an interactive discussion between panellists: Ms. Sheikha Bibi Nasser Al Sabah, Goodwill Ambassador for the UN Migration in Kuwait and GCC countries, Ms. Sarah Badr, Regional Focal Point for the MENA of the Major Group for Children and Youth, Ms. Taban Shoresh, Founder of The Lotus Flower and Ms. Ghada Hammouda, Chief Sustainability and Marketing Officer at Qalaa Holdings. The discussion evolved around good practices and challenges regarding the inclusion of women in key sectors of the economy. The meeting was concluded by IOM Chief of Mission for Egypt, Mr. Laurent de Boeck. The webinar occurs in a context where the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated existing gendered barriers globally.
An IOM delegation comprising representative from IOM Regional Offices for the East and Horn of Africa, MENA, Southern Africa and West and Central Africa attended the 17th Dubai International Humanitarian Assistance and Development (DIHAD) Conference and Exhibition. Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of United Arab Emirates, Ruler of Dubai, DIHAD brings together a range of actors to discussion best practices in the realm of humanitarian assistance and development. With a theme of ‘Aid and COVID-19, A Focus on Africa’, the conference explored the impacts of COVID-19 in complex context around Africa. IOM’s Regional Firectors for the East and Horn of Africa and Southern Africa participated in two sessions at the conference, speaking on the impact of conflicts and humanitarian crises, and population growth, urbanization, education and employment dynamics on the continent.
