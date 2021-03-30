IOM Regional Office for Middle East and North Africa COVID-19 Response - Situation Report 21 ( 26 February - 25 March 2021)

On 18 March 2021, the IOM Regional Office for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) organized a webinar in celebration of International Women’s Day. The event was opened by IOM Regional Director for MENA, Mrs. Carmela Godeau. Her Excellency Mrs. Nabila Makram, Minister of State for Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs was the Keynote Speaker provided updates on the recent development that have been taken by Egypt to achieve gender equality. The meeting was followed by an interactive discussion between panellists: Ms. Sheikha Bibi Nasser Al Sabah, Goodwill Ambassador for the UN Migration in Kuwait and GCC countries, Ms. Sarah Badr, Regional Focal Point for the MENA of the Major Group for Children and Youth, Ms. Taban Shoresh, Founder of The Lotus Flower and Ms. Ghada Hammouda, Chief Sustainability and Marketing Officer at Qalaa Holdings. The discussion evolved around good practices and challenges regarding the inclusion of women in key sectors of the economy. The meeting was concluded by IOM Chief of Mission for Egypt, Mr. Laurent de Boeck. The webinar occurs in a context where the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated existing gendered barriers globally.