IOM Regional Office for Middle East and North Africa COVID-19 Response - Situation Report 20 ((28 January – 25 February 2021)

Key Regional Updates

As of 25 February 2021, a total of 3,965,322 COVID-19 cases COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, out of which 68,982 fatalities have been reported.

On 23 February 2021, IOM, the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for West Asia (UNESCWA), in coordination with the members of the Regional UN Network on Migration and with the support of the UN Network Secretariat, organized the Multi-Stakeholder Consultation prior to the GCM Regional Review in the Arab Region. The Consultation was followed by a discussion between various stakeholders regarding implementation and good practices but also challenges in the implementation of the GCM, notably during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organized by IOM, UNESCWA and the League of Arab States (LAS), in coordination with members of the Regional UN Network on Migration and with the support of the UN Network Secretariat, the GCM Regional Review Conference for the Arab States occurred between 24 and 25 February 2021. The Conference was opened by IOM Director General, the Executive Secretary of ESCWA, the Secretary General of the League of Arab States, and Ministers of countries in the region. Member States presented their GCM Voluntary National Reports and highlighted good practices. Interventions were heard from participants, in the spirit of the GCM, from a whole- of-government and whole-of-society approach. The Conference Key Messages were presented by the Iraq Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Migration and Displacement as the newest GCM Champion Country, and the second GCM Champion Country in the region.