IOM Regional Office for Middle East and North Africa COVID-19 Response - Situation Report 2 (16 - 29 April 2020)

Key Regional Updates

As of April 29, there were 69,012 confirmed cases in the region representing a 109 per cent increase in regional caseload since April 15. All countries in the region continue to be directly impacted.

To date, according to IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM), 85 per cent of the region international airports and 65 per cent of land borders are completely closed with only one sea border in Syria open with no restrictions.

As cross border movement restrictions continue, an increasing number of migrants find themselves stranded at border points or at increased risk of falling into situations of irregularity due to difficulties in regularizing their stay after the expiration of residency permits.

Despite all the operational challenges, IOM continues to provide critical support to most affected populations through innovative approaches and Cash Based Interventions. For example, in Algeria, virtual provision of services, including e-PSS services with the Algerian Association of Psychologists was conducted, while in Morocco, IOM offers vouchers to ensure a more dignified and humane response for vulnerable migrants.