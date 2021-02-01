IOM Regional Office for Middle East and North Africa COVID-19 Response - Situation Report 19 (29 Dec 2020 - 28 Jan 2021)

Key Regional Updates

As of 27 January 2021, a total of 3,522,128 COVID-19 cases COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, out of which 61,830 fatalities have been reported.

On 19 January 2021, the IOM Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Regional Office (RO) organized, with the League of Arab States (LAS) and UNESCWA, a Global Forum on Migration and Development (GFMD) side event: “Migration governance in the Arab region: trends, challenges and priorities for the future”. The side event opened with speeches provided by the Assistant Secretary General of the LAS, the IOM Regional Director and Cluster Leader of Gender Justice, Population and Inclusive Development at UNESCWA. The Deputy Assistant Minister for Migration, Refugees and Combatting Human Trafficking of Egypt and the UN Network on Migration Secretariat also intervened noting on the work of countries towards GCM Objectives, on the impact of COVID-19 and the role of GCM Champion countries.

Supplementing ongoing research conducted by IOM’s MENA Regional Office into social protection in the MENA region, as well as possible linkages between humanitarian assistance and longer-term integration into social protection schemes, IOM has invested additional support towards the advancement of an inhouse training programme on social protection in IOM programming. The mini course consists of a learning event (webinar), a background paper and supporting presentation. A series of audio podcasts, which will complement the content of the presentation, the webinar and the background paper aim to encourage interactive learning. Social protection mechanisms represent a critical component of the COVID-19 response and recovery.