IOM Regional Office for Middle East and North Africa COVID-19 Response - Situation Report 15 (16 - 28 October 2020)

Countries in conflict continue to be disproportionately vulnerable to the impacts of COVID-19. In Yemen, a recent flare in conflict has resulted in more than 200,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in need of emergency humanitarian assistance. Significant gaps have been observed across water and sanitation, health, camp management, protection and shelter sectors. As conflict frontlines along Marib and Al Jawf governorates continue to shift, causing more and more people to flee active fighting, the risks of COVID-19 transmission in already overcrowded IDP sites increases. With the highest case fatality rate in the world, any increase in COVID-19 transmissions is likely to be catastrophic. While in the north west of Syria, the number of COVID-19 cases has risen drastically in the last month, with IDPs, often located in cramped conditions, some of the most vulnerable to COVID-19 transmission.