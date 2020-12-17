IOM Regional Office for Middle East and North Africa COVID-19 Response - Situation Report 16 (12 November - 09 December 2020)

Key Regional Updates

As of 09 December 2020, a total of 2,807,699 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, out of which 49,307 fatalities have been reported

On 24 and 25 November 2020, the Narif Arab University for Security Sciences (NAUSS) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) co-organized a virtual workshop on airport security with IOM and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). The two-day event was attended by more than 300 officials from the League of Arab States and select EU Member States, with panellists from ICAO, IOM, the Saudi Civil Aviation, the French and German governments, and Frontex. The workshop included discussions on innovative border and identity management solutions, as well as airport security during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In commemoration of World AIDS Day on 01 December 2020, IOM continues to advocate for universal health coverage for displaced persons and migrants. HIV services have been significantly challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has generated a shortage of supplies, reduced resources and impacted service delivery.

Ensuring continuity of essential medical services throughout the pandemic is critical to safeguard progress made to date and continue the fight against HIV/AIDS.

The IOM Regional Office for the MENA is facilitating engagement with local stakeholders within its Integrated Border Management (IBM) programming by translating and disseminating relevant guidance tools into Arabic and French. The effort is part of its regional COVID-19 response activities. These tools, developed by IOM and UN partner agencies, aim to improve the rights-based, genderresponsive, and technical approach to the COVID-19 response at Points of Entry (PoE).