IOM Regional Office for Middle East and North Africa COVID-19 Response - Situation Report 11 (03 - 16 September 2020)

Key Regional Updates

As of 14 September 2020, a total of 1,385,918 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, out of which, 25,781 fatalities have been reported.

Several countries across the region continue to confront multiple, complex crises and emergencies alongside the COVID-19 pandemic. In Sudan, more than 557,000 people were affected by recent flooding across 17 out of Sudan’s 18 states, with more than 111,000 houses destroyed or damaged1

. This is combined with polio outbreaks and a currency fallout. In Yemen, conflict, displacement and COVID-19 challenges have been compounded by torrential rains and flooding throughout July and August 2020, which caused devastation across Yemen for the third time this year2 . This is on top of an estimated 17 to 19 million people in need of humanitarian food assistance, and around 137,00 individuals currently in situations of displacement3.