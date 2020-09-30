IOM, KSrelief Sign New Agreement to Support over 100,000 People in Yemen

Geneva – As the crisis in Yemen approaches its sixth year and the COVID-19 outbreak adversely impacts communities, humanitarian needs continue to rise across the country. To support the International Organization for Migration’s (IOM) crisis response in Yemen, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is providing the Organization with USD 15 million in funding.

“This funding comes at a vital time for Yemen as the situation continues to reach new lows, with communities across the country struggling to survive,” said António Vitorino, IOM Director General.

Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, Supervisor General of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), signed the joint cooperation agreement on behalf of the center, while Director General Vitorino signed on behalf of IOM.

The partnership will allow IOM to provide shelter, essential items, camp management and education support to vulnerable Yemeni communities. The project will support over 100,000 conflict-affected and vulnerable people in displacement sites in Yemen with critical camp management and shelter support, as well as almost 10,000 displaced persons and host community members with better access to education in areas hosting large displaced populations.

Internally displaced people across Yemen struggle to access lifesaving services, including safe shelter. In Marib alone, IOM assessments show that more than 5,000 families are in urgent need of shelter and essential household items as well as other basic assistance. Additionally, education access for displaced communities is constrained in governorates where resources and public services are already limited.

“Saudi Arabia’s latest contribution to IOM’s response will help us reach even more vulnerable people across the country and provide lifesaving assistance to displaced families. As the world comes to grips with COVID-19, countries like Yemen need more support than ever,” added Director General Vitorino.

IOM’s partnership with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has already provided millions of people in Yemen with vital aid, including health care and shelter. In 2019, KSA’s contribution to IOM’s response in Yemen helped the Organization reach approximately 2.8 million people with lifesaving assistance.

IOM works across Yemen providing support to displaced and conflict-affected Yemenis as well as migrants transiting through the country.

