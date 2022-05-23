IOM and EU Humanitarian Aid Expand Support to 325,000 Conflict-affected People in Yemen

Sana’a – The people of Yemen continue to suffer from a dire humanitarian crisis. Over the last seven years, the conflict has displaced over 4.3 million people, destroyed vital infrastructure and exacerbated the needs of migrants, displaced and host communities.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) and EU Humanitarian Aid (ECHO) are scaling up their efforts to respond to the needs of more than 325,000 people displaced by the conflict, migrants and the communities that host them with urgently needed shelter, health, cash, protection services and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) support.

Two out of three Yemenis rely on humanitarian assistance, according to the United Nations. Across the country, at least 7.4 million people in Yemen need shelter and household items and 17.8 million people require WASH support.

These needs continue to intensify as the population struggles to survive amid rising food and fuel prices – an economic crisis that has been exacerbated by the crisis in Ukraine which supplied nearly 30 per cent of Yemen’s wheat supply prior to the fighting.

“Conflict remains the main driver of displacement, but the humanitarian needs of communities have been aggravated by a weakened economy,” said Christa Rottensteiner, IOM Yemen’s Chief of Mission.

“The situation is also getting worse for migrants in Yemen, especially women, who are living in dire conditions in Yemen with little control over their lives.”

Despite the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis, Yemen remains a major point on the migration route from the Horn of Africa to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

Tens of thousands are estimated to be stranded and unable to return home or make it to their destination, and many are subject to grave human rights violations. In 2022, migrant arrivals into Yemen are picking up again, with nearly 25,000 estimated to have arrived in the first four months of 2022.

Contributions from the EU are allowing IOM to provide thousands of these migrants with health assistance, information on safe migration and individualized protection assistance.

For internally displaced persons, IOM is supporting site management and service coordination in 61 displacement sites. Cash assistance is being provided to those newly displaced by fighting and to families whose shelters require rehabilitation which prevents the risk of flooding and fire hazards.

The funding also enables distributing life-saving water to communities, provide hygiene kits, rehabilitate water and sanitation infrastructure and run hygiene promotion campaigns to reduce the risk of disease outbreaks.

“This renewed partnership with the EU is allowing IOM to continue its activities and reach thousands of displaced people and migrants with assistance that is essential to their survival,” added Rottensteiner.

