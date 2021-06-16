Internal displacement's impacts on health in Yemen

This collaborative paper by IDMC and guest authors from Boston University, UNICEF and the University of Aden discusses the health risks facing internally displaced people due to Yemen’s longstanding humanitarian crisis.

It explores the effect of climate change in limiting IDPs’ access to healthcare, the impact of reduced humanitarian assistance on responses, and the policy implications of these issues.

A spotlight dives deeper into the impacts of Covid-19 on the health, livelihoods, housing, education and security of displaced and non-displaced Yemenis.