Integrated Famine Risk Reduction: An Inter-Cluster Strategy to Prevent Famine in Yemen: A Case Study (July 2020)

Executive summary

The political crisis in Yemen, following the 2011 revolution and the civil war that started in March 2015, has caused one of the world’s most devastating humanitarian emergencies. Yemen is affected by widespread undernutrition and a protracted cholera outbreak, which erupted in 2016.

Yemen Food Security and Agriculture Cluster, the Water and Sanitation Cluster, the Nutrition Cluster and the Health Clusters launched in October 2017 the Yemen Integrated Famine Risk Reduction (IFRR) strategy. The main objective of the Integrated Famine Risk Reduction strategy is to prevent famine and mitigate hunger by increasing access to food and other life-saving supplies and services, increasing purchasing power, while advocating for measures to bring economic stability. Critical to the success of the strategy has been securing and expanding the buy-in of an ever-growing number of key actors at all levels.

The IFRR approach is built upon joint geographical convergence, an agreed package of multi-sectoral services, joint beneficiary selection criteria and a joint monitoring and reporting framework. Continuous coordination and advocacy efforts applied by all four clusters at national and sub-national level have created the enabling environment essential to sustain and further promote the IFRR approach.

Since beginning of 2017, the clusters have been taken through some key steps aiming at improving IFRR holistic design and implementation. The figure below summarises some of the main events which led to a long partnership and which is still in process.

IFRR is not set in stone. While undergoing many challenges described in the following sections of the case study, the IFRR approach is an inspiring example of the efforts and the creative solutions for successful inter-cluster partnership in the particularly difficult context of Yemen.

Although not initially intended, the IFRR in Yemen is founded on the idea that when equal partners understand and deliver services to prevent famine in an inter-disciplinary way, peoples’ quality of life can be improved and sustained through organized efforts and informed choices taken by society, organizations, public and private, communities and individuals.

As such, the IFRR strategy become a holistic approach transferrable and applicable for different context, no matter if these contexts are experiencing emergency, transition or development.