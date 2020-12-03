Yemen
Inside Yemen: A hospital on the frontline of Yemen's food crisis
In the halls of Al-Sadaqah hospital, a child is crying. Two-month-old Abdullah is being carried into a blue-painted assessment room to be weighed and measured. He is shrunken and his stomach swollen by severe acute malnutrition. His face is a shriveled mask of pain. The doctors lie him against a wooden measuring device and then weigh him in the arms of his mother. He is only 50 cm long and 2.5 kilos—half the weight of a healthy child his size.
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
