Infographic May 2020 - High-Impact Health Response Project

Through this project, CSSW YEMEN continued to take part in an integrated response along with other humanitarian actors to share in famine risk reduction by responding to the critical health needs in IPC4 prioritized districts. The overall objective of this project was to contribute to the improvement of the health situation and life-saving interventions by providing quality minimum service package to the most vulnerable population in 3 IPC4 districts in Abyan and Lahj. The project provided Minimum Service Package (MSP) including Primary Health Care (PHC) and Reproductive Health (RH/FP) services in the targeted communities within the targeted districts through supporting 10 fixed health facilities (HFs) with skilled health providers. In the service delivery side, the project equipped and operated the 10 HFs to provide MSP services in 2 districts in Abyan and one district in Lahj.