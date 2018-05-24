India Meteorological Department Press Release 4: Sub: Severe Cyclonic Storm over southwest Arabian Sea (Time of issue: 1230 hours IST)

The Deep Depression over southwest Arabian Sea (AS) moved north-northwestwards and intensified into a Cyclonic Storm “Mekunu” at 1730 hours IST of yesterday, the 23rd May. It further intensified into a Severe Cyclonic Storm and lay centered at 0830 hrs IST of 23rd May 2018 over southwest Arabian Sea near latitude 11.20N and longitude 55.90E, about 270 km southeast of Socotra Islands and 670 km south-southeast of Salalah (Oman).

It is very likely to intensify further into a Very Severe Cyclonic storm during next 24 hours. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and cross south Oman - southeast Yemen coasts as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm between 530E and 550E close to Salalah, around 26th May, 2018 morning.