24 May 2018

India Meteorological Department Press Release 4: Sub: Severe Cyclonic Storm over southwest Arabian Sea (Time of issue: 1230 hours IST)

Report
from Government of India
Published on 23 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (421.22 KB)

The Deep Depression over southwest Arabian Sea (AS) moved north-northwestwards and intensified into a Cyclonic Storm “Mekunu” at 1730 hours IST of yesterday, the 23rd May. It further intensified into a Severe Cyclonic Storm and lay centered at 0830 hrs IST of 23rd May 2018 over southwest Arabian Sea near latitude 11.20N and longitude 55.90E, about 270 km southeast of Socotra Islands and 670 km south-southeast of Salalah (Oman).

It is very likely to intensify further into a Very Severe Cyclonic storm during next 24 hours. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and cross south Oman - southeast Yemen coasts as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm between 530E and 550E close to Salalah, around 26th May, 2018 morning.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.