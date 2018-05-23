India Meteorological Department Press Release 3: Sub: Deep Depression over southwest Arabian Sea (Time of issue: 1230 hours IST)

The Well Marked Low Pressure Area over southwest Arabian Sea (AS) intensified into a Depression over the same region at 1730 hours IST of yesterday, the 22nd May. It moved northwestwards, intensified into a deep depression over southwest AS at 0830 hours IST of today, the 22nd May and lay centered near latitude 9.20N and longitude 57.20E, about 520 km southeast of Socotra Islands and 930 km south-southeast of Salalah (Oman).

It is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours and into a severe cyclonic storm in subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards and reach south Oman- southeast Yemen coasts by 26th May, 2018 morning.

Warning:

As the system is expected to move away from Indian coast, no adverse weather is expected along & off west coast of India and Lakshadweep.

(i) Wind warning:

Squally winds speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph very likely over southwest Arabian Sea during next 6 hours and gradually increase thereafter becoming gale wind speed of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph by 22nd May evening. Squally winds speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph likely over westcentral Arabian Sea from 23rd morning onwards. The wind speed will gradually increase over this region during 23 rd to 26th May with the increase in intensity of the system.

(ii) Sea condition:

Sea condition will be very rough over southwest Arabian Sea during next 6 hours and will become high by 22nd evening. Sea condition will become very rough from 23 rd morning and then will gradually become high and very high over westcentral Arabian Sea during 23rd to 26th May with the intensification of the system.

(iii) Fishermen Warning

Fishermen are advised not to venture into southwest Arabian Sea till 23rd May and into westcentral & adjoining southwest Arabian Sea during 23rd-26th May.

Kindly visit www.rsmcnewdelhi.imd.gov.in for updates on the system