India Meteorological Department Press Release 2: Sub: Low Pressure Area intensified into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area over Arabian Sea (Time of issue: 1440 hours IST)

Yesterday’s Low Pressure Area over southeast Arabian Sea (AS) intensified into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area (WML) over southwest & adjoining southeast AS at 0530 hours IST of today, the 21st May 2018. It lay as a WML over southwest AS at 0830 hours IST of today, the 21st May 2018. It is very likely to concentrate into a depression during next 24 hrs and further into a cyclonic storm during subsequent 48 hrs. It is very likely to move northwestwards towards south Oman – southeast Yemen coasts during next five days.

As the system is expected to move away from Indian coast, no adverse weather is expected along & off west coast of India

Warning:

(i) Wind warning:

Strong winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph prevail over southwest AS. It would gradually increase becoming 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph from 21st evening over southwest AS and over westcentral AS from 23rd onwards. The wind speed will gradually increase over these regions with the increase in intensity of the system during 22nd to 26th May.

(ii) Sea condition:

Sea condition is moderate to rough over southwest AS on 21st. It would gradually become very rough to high and then very high during 22nd to 23rd over southwest AS. Sea condition will become very rough to high and then very high over westcentral AS during 23rd to 26th May with the intensification of the system.

(iii) Fishermen Warning

Fishermen are advised not to venture into southwest AS till 23rd May and into westcentral & adjoining southwest AS during 23 rd -26th May.

Kindly visit www.imd.gov.in and www.rsmcnewdelhi.imd.gov.in for updates on the system.