India Meteorological Department Press Release 1: Sub: Cyclonic Storm "Sagar" over Gulf of Aden (Time of issue: 1220 hours IST)

A depression formed over Gulf of Aden in the evening of yesterday, the 16th May 2018. Moving west-northwestwards it intensified into a deep depression in the early morning and further into a cyclonic storm “Sagar” at 0830 hours IST of today the 17th May 2018 over Gulf of Aden near latitude 13.20N and longitude 48.70E; about 400 km east-northeast of Aden (Yemen) and 560 km west-northwest of Socotra Islands. It is very likely to intensify slightly further during next 12 hrs. It is very likely to move initially westwards during next 12 hrs and then west-southwestwards during subsequent 24 hrs.

Warning:

(i) Wind warning:

Gale winds speed reaching 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph is very likely around the system centre covering Gulf of Aden and adjoining areas of westcentral and southwest Arabian Sea during the next 24 hrs and gradual decrease thereafter. .

(ii) Sea condition:

Sea condition will be high around the system centre covering Gulf of Aden and adjoining areas of westcentral and southwest Arabian Sea during the next 24 hrs.

(iii) Fishermen Warning Fishermen are advised not to venture into Gulf of Aden and adjoining areas of westcentral and southwest Arabian Sea during the next 48 hrs.