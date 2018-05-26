India Meteorological Department Bulletin No.: 35 (ARB 03/2018): Sub: Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) ‘Mekunu’ over Oman

The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Mekunu’ over Oman moved further northwestwards with a speed of 14 Kmph during past 06 hours and lay centered at 0530 hours IST of today, 26 th May, 2018 over Oman near latitude 17.2 0N and longitude 53.30 E, about 85 km west northwest of Salalah. It is very likely to move northwestwards and weaken into a severe cyclonic storm during next 06 hours and into a deep depression during subsequent 06 hours.

Warning:

As the system is away from Indian coast, no adverse weather is expected along & off west coast of India and Lakshadweep.

(i) Wind Warning:

Gale winds speed reaching 100-110 Kmph gusting to 120 Kmph is very likely to prevail over westcentral Arabian Sea off south Oman-southeast Yemen coasts during next 03 hours and will decrease thereafter becoming squally wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph by evening of today, the 26th May, 2018.

(ii) Sea Condition:

Sea condition will be very high to high over Westcentral Arabian Sea along & off south Omansoutheast Yemen coasts during next six hours and will improve gradually thereafter becoming rough by evening of today, the 26th May, 2018.

(iii) Fishermen Warning:

Fishermen are advised not to venture into Westcentral Arabian Sea along & off south Omansoutheast Yemen coasts during next 12 hours.

The next bulletin will be issued at 1130 hrs IST of tomorrow, the 26 th May 2018.