India Meteorological Department BULLETIN NO.: 31 (ARB 03/2018): Sub: Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm (ESCS) ‘Mekunu’ over Westcentral Arabian Sea

The Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Mekunu’ over Westcentral Arabian Sea moved further north-northwestwards with a speed of 12 Kmph during past 06 hours, intensified slightly further and lay centered at 1730 hrs IST of today, 25 th May 2018 over Westcentral Arabian Sea near latitude 16.4 0N and longitude 54.1 0E, about 420 km nearly north of Socotra Islands and 70 km south of Salalah(Oman). It is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards and cross south Omansoutheast Yemen coasts close to Salalah during next 3 to 4 hours as an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speed 170-180 gusting to 200 kmph.

(i) Wind Warning:

Gale winds speed reaching 170-180 Kmph gusting to 200 Kmph is very likely to prevail over Westcentral Arabian Sea off south Oman-southeast Yemen coasts during next 06 hours and will gradually decrease over Westcentral Arabian Sea.

(ii) Sea Condition:

Sea condition will be phenomenal over Westcentral Arabian Sea along & off south Omansoutheast Yemen coasts during next six hours and will improve gradually thereafter.

(iii) Fishermen Warning:

Fishermen are advised not to venture into Westcentral Arabian Sea along & off south Omansoutheast Yemen coasts during next 24 hours.

The next bulletin will be issued at 2330 hrs IST of today, the 25 th May 2018.