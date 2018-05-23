India Meteorological Department BULLETIN NO.: 14 (ARB 03/2018): Sub: Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Mekunu’ intensified into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) over Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Arabian Sea

The Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Mekunu’ over southwest Arabian Sea moved northwards with a speed of 11 Kmph during past 06 hours and intensified into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm and lay centered at 1430 hrs IST of 23 rd May 2018 over southwest and adjoining westcentral Arabian Sea near latitude 11.8 0N and longitude 55.9 0E, about 230 km southeast of Socotra Islands and 610 km south-southeast of Salalah (Oman). It is very likely to intensify further during next 24 hours. It is very likely to move nearly northwards during next 24 hours and then north-northwestwards and cross south Oman - southeast Yemen coasts as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm between 53 0E and 55 0E close to Salalah, around 26th May, 2018 morning.

Warning:

As the system is expected to move away from Indian coast, no adverse weather is expected along & off west coast of India and Lakshadweep.

(i) Wind Warning:

Gale winds speed reaching 120-130 Kmph gusting to 145 Kmph is prevailing over southwest and adjoining West Central Arabian Sea. The wind speed will gradually increase over West Central Arabian Sea off south Oman- south east Yemen coasts with the increase in intensity of the system during 23 rd to 26th May. The maximum wind speed of 150-160 Kmph gusting to 180 Kmph likely to commence over West Central Arabian Sea from 25th morning.

(ii) Sea Condition:

Sea condition is phenomenal over southwest and adjoining West Central Arabian Sea and will continue to be phenomenal over westcentral Arabian Sea till 26th morning and will improve thereafter. The sea condition over southwest Arabian Sea will remain phenomenal till 25th morning and improve thereafter.

(iii) Fishermen Warning:

Fishermen are advised not to venture into southwest Arabian Sea till 24 th May and into west-central Arabian Sea during 23rd -26th May.

The next bulletin will be issued at 2030 hrs IST of 23 rd May 2018.