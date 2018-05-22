India Meteorological Department BULLETIN NO.: 07 (ARB 03/2018): Sub: Cyclonic Storm ‘Mekunu’ over Southwest Arabian Sea The Deep Depression over southwest

TIME OF ISSUE: 2030 HOURS IST

DATED: 22.05.2018

Arabian Sea moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 13 kmph during past 06 hours and intensified into a Cyclonic Storm ‘Mekunu’ and lay centered at 1730 hrs IST of 22 nd May 2018 over southwest Arabian Sea near latitude 10.2 0N and longitude 56.8 0E, about 410 km southeast of Socotra Islands and 810 km south-southeast of Salalah (Oman). It is very likely to intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 24 hours and into a Very Severe Cyclonic storm in subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and cross south Oman - southeast Yemen coasts as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm between 530E and 550E close to Salalah by 26th May, 2018 morning.

Warning:

As the system is expected to move away from Indian coast, no adverse weather is expected along & off west coast of India and Lakshadweep.

(i) Wind Warning:

Gale winds speed reaching 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph is prevailing over southwest Arabian Sea. It would gradually increase and become 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph by 24 th May morning. Squally winds speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely over westcentral Arabian Sea from 23rd morning onwards. The wind speed will gradually increase over these regions with the increase in intensity of the system during 22nd to 26th May. The maximum wind speed of 155-165 kmph gusting to 180 kmph likely to commence from 25th evening.

(ii) Sea Condition:

Sea condition is high over southwest Arabian Sea and will become very high by 23 rd evening. Sea condition is rough to very rough over adjoining westcentral Arabian Sea. It would gradually become high to very high from 23rd morning onwards and phenomenal from 24th evening onwards over Westcentral Arabian Sea.

(iii) Fishermen Warning:

Fishermen are advised not to venture into southwest Arabian Sea till 24 th May and into west-central & adjoining southwest Arabian Sea during 23rd -26th May.

The next bulletin will be issued at 2330 hrs IST of 22nd May 2018. (Neetha K Gopal