Improving living conditions of displaced families in Yemen: Mapping service gaps to enhance response to the needs and vulnerabilities of IDP communities

Living conditions of displaced families in hosting sites is a key priority for the Camp Coordination and Camp Management Cluster team, led by UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency and its partners, including REACH. In order to do so, the Cluster has been working extensively to provide mapping on the state of services and gaps across sites hosting IDPs to allow for a targeted response based on the needs and vulnerabilities of IDP communities as reported by them directly.

Yemen continues to face the dire consequences of an unrelenting conflict with two out of every three Yemenis (20.7 million people) being in need of humanitarian assistance and over 4 million people having been internally displaced due to violence. With an additional 10 frontlines having emerged in 2020, and more than 27,000 families displaced throughout the year, the humanitarian situation for families displaced internally is increasingly concerning.

An estimated 1.2 million IDPs have settled in 1,750+ settlements, most of them improvised and lacking access to adequate shelter and basic services, such as healthcare, education, water, sanitation and hygiene. In Yemen, IDPs often live in overcrowded conditions, and almost half of the camps are located close to active conflict areas.

This tremendous task has yielded crucial information products that are made available to all humanitarian partners operating in Yemen – notably the CCCM/REACH IDP Hosting Site Dashboard where granular data is displayed on the humanitarian situation in over 870 sites, representing a total of nearly 800,000 individuals surveyed across 130,000 households.