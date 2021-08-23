Improve nutritional conditions of the targeted CU5 by minimizing morbidity and mortality rates of SAM cases with complications in CU5

Introduction

The unprecedented humanitarian crisis in Yemen continues to take a toll on Yemeni civilians affecting all aspects of life. Moreover, the number of people in need of assistance increase from year to year as the conflict continues. Furthermore, the increasing difficulty of access to health care, decreasing mobility between different governorates, and the collapse of the economy are all contributing factors to the deterioration of services across the different sectors. Between April and August 2020, agencies have been forced to reduce food distributions, cut health services in more than 300 facilities and halt specialized services for hundreds of thousands of traumatized and highly vulnerable women and girls.

According to the humanitarian response plan for the year 2020, two-third of all Yemenis are hungry, and nearly don’t know when they will next eat. Twenty-five percent of the population including 2.1 million children and 1.2 million pregnant lactating women suffer from either moderate or severe malnutrition.

In 2019 Marib and Al Jawf have registered 73% and 53% of their population in need of humanitarian assistance, respectively. Regarding nutritional needs, both of these governorates have registered IPC4 and IPC3 districts as the SAM prevalence rate and SAM caseload in Marib and Al Jawf are 1.5%, 2%, and 4,490, 4,152, respectively. In addition, high numbers of IDPs, returnees, and refugees are registered in the targeted governorates,16,744 IDPs, 2,996 IDPs, Marib and Al Jawf, respectively, which adds to the severity of a need for intervention as the targeted governorates lack food security while the level of severity may differ among them. Taiz have 72 % of their population in need of humanitarian assistance across multiple sectors. Moreover, the largest number of districts that have crossed the critical threshold is located in Taiz governorates, where conflict has been intense, and access has been limited in the last year. The SAM prevalence rate in Taiz is 6.2% of children 6-59 months old, and the SAM caseload for the two governorates is 39,281.

BFD’s intervention will address the lifesaving of those SAM cases with complications by supporting, operationalizing, and monitoring 10 TFCs in the targeted districts while enriching the awareness of the caregivers and PLWs through the activation of 10 IYCF corners. To ensure that CU5 who suffer SAM with complications are provided with the treatment they need by enabling caregivers to give children the right of life.