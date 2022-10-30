Implemented by HUMAN ACCESS, funded by Kuwaiti "Tanmeia", First Undersecretary of Taiz Governorate visits the Kuwait Center for Prosthetics [EN/AR]

The First Undersecretary of Taiz Governorate, Dr. Abdulqawi Al-Mikhlafi, paid an inspection visit to the site of the Kuwait Center for Prosthetics, which is implemented by HUMAN ACCESS in Taiz in Al-Noor neighborhood of Al-Mudhaffar District, with funding from the Global Charity Association for Development “Tanmeia” - Kuwait.

In the visit, accompanied by the Deputy Director of the Public Health Office in the governorate, Dr. Ismail Al-Hamoudi, and the Secretary General of HUMAN ACCESS in Taiz, Abdulkarim Shaiban, Al-Mikhlafi praised the development projects funded by the Kuwaiti “Tanmeia” Association, which addresses the needs of a large segment of people, stressing the importance of establishing a center for prosthetic limbs in Taiz, as it lacks such a specialized center.

In turn, the Secretary-General of HUMAN ACCESS in Taiz expressed his thanks and gratitude to the brotherly State of Kuwait, the leadership, government and people of this great project, which will contribute to addressing pathological cases that require an artificial replacement for lost limbs, whether for the residents of Taiz or the neighboring governorates.