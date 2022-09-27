Implementation of technical assistance provided to the National Commission of Inquiry to investigate allegations of violations and abuses committed by all parties to the conflict in Yemen (A/HRC/51/62) (Advance Edited Version)

Human Rights Council
Fifty-first session
12 September–7 October 2022
Agenda items 2 and 10
Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and reports of the Office of the High Commissioner and the Secretary-General Technical assistance and capacity-building
Implementation of technical assistance provided to the National Commission of Inquiry to investigate allegations of violations and abuses committed by all parties to the conflict in Yemen Report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights
Summary
The present report provides an overview of the technical and capacity-building assistance that the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has provided to the National Commission of Inquiry to investigate allegations of violations and abuses committed by all parties to the conflict in Yemen since the adoption, on 11 October 2021, of Human Rights Council resolution 48/21.
In the present report, the High Commissioner provides updates on the mandate, composition, secretariat and resources of the National Commission of Inquiry, on the progress achieved by it and on the continued challenges it faces in implementing its mandate. Furthermore, the High Commissioner makes recommendations to be implemented by all stakeholders.
I. Introduction
-
The present report is submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 48/21, in which the Council requested the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to continue to provide substantive capacity-building and technical assistance to the Government of Yemen and technical and logistical support to the National Commission of Inquiry to enable it to continue to investigate allegations of violations and abuses committed by all parties to the conflict in Yemen, in line with international standards. Also in that resolution, the Council requested the High Commissioner to present a written report on the implementation of that technical assistance to the Council at its fifty-first session.
-
In the present report, the High Commissioner provides updates on the mandate and composition of the National Commission of Inquiry, which started its work in October 2015, and also provides an overview of the technical and capacity-building assistance that the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) provided to the National Commission of Inquiry between September 2021 and August 2022. A number of the activities that were planned for the reporting period were still pending implementation, due to obstacles encountered in recruitment and the planning of events in or out of country.
-
The present report should be read in conjunction with the previous reports of the High Commissioner to the Human Rights Council on the situation of human rights in Yemen,1 which included information on the technical and capacity-building assistance provided by OHCHR to the National Commission of Inquiry.