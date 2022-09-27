Implementation of technical assistance provided to the National Commission of Inquiry to investigate allegations of violations and abuses committed by all parties to the conflict in Yemen (A/HRC/51/62) (Advance Edited Version)

Human Rights Council

Fifty-first session

12 September–7 October 2022

Agenda items 2 and 10

Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and reports of the Office of the High Commissioner and the Secretary-General Technical assistance and capacity-building

Implementation of technical assistance provided to the National Commission of Inquiry to investigate allegations of violations and abuses committed by all parties to the conflict in Yemen Report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights

Summary

The present report provides an overview of the technical and capacity-building assistance that the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has provided to the National Commission of Inquiry to investigate allegations of violations and abuses committed by all parties to the conflict in Yemen since the adoption, on 11 October 2021, of Human Rights Council resolution 48/21.

In the present report, the High Commissioner provides updates on the mandate, composition, secretariat and resources of the National Commission of Inquiry, on the progress achieved by it and on the continued challenges it faces in implementing its mandate. Furthermore, the High Commissioner makes recommendations to be implemented by all stakeholders.

I. Introduction