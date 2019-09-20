20 Sep 2019

Implementation of technical assistance provided to the National Commission of Inquiry to investigate allegations of violations and abuses committed by all parties to the conflict in Yemen (A/HRC/42/33)

Published on 09 Sep 2019 View Original
Advance Edited Version

Human Rights Council
Forty-second session
9–27 September 2019
Agenda items 2 and 10
Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and reports of the Office of the High Commissioner and the Secretary-General Technical assistance and capacity-building

Report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights

Summary

Pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 39/21, the present report provides an overview of the technical assistance and capacity-building which the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has been providing since March 2016 to the National Commission of Inquiry to investigate allegations of violations and abuses committed by all parties to the conflict in Yemen, and in line with international standards. In her report, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights describes the mandate of the National Commission and the difficulties it has faced in implementing it. She concludes with a set of recommendations, calling upon all stakeholders to implement the recommendations made in previous reports of the High Commissioner and of the Group of Eminent International and Regional Experts on Yemen to the Human Rights Council.

I. Introduction

  1. The present report is submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 39/21, in which the Council requested the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to continue to provide substantive capacity-building and technical support to the National Commission of Inquiry to investigate allegations of violations and abuses committed by all parties to the conflict in Yemen to ensure that it continues to investigate allegations of violations and abuses committed by all parties to the conflict in Yemen, and in line with international standards, and to present a written report on the implementation of technical assistance at its forty-second session.

  2. In her report the High Commissioner describes the mandate of the National Commission, which started its work in October 2015, and provides an overview of the technical assistance and capacity-building provided by her Office between March 2016 and September 2019 pursuant to Council resolution 33/16. The report focuses on the mandate of the Commission on the basis of international standards pertaining to commissions of inquiry.1 3. The report should be read in conjunction with previous reports of the High Commissioner to the Human Rights Council on the situation of human rights in Yemen,2 which included information on technical assistance and capacity-building provided by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) to the National Commission.

