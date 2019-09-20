Implementation of technical assistance provided to the National Commission of Inquiry to investigate allegations of violations and abuses committed by all parties to the conflict in Yemen (A/HRC/42/33)

Advance Edited Version

Human Rights Council

Forty-second session

9–27 September 2019

Agenda items 2 and 10

Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and reports of the Office of the High Commissioner and the Secretary-General Technical assistance and capacity-building

Report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights

Summary

Pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 39/21, the present report provides an overview of the technical assistance and capacity-building which the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has been providing since March 2016 to the National Commission of Inquiry to investigate allegations of violations and abuses committed by all parties to the conflict in Yemen, and in line with international standards. In her report, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights describes the mandate of the National Commission and the difficulties it has faced in implementing it. She concludes with a set of recommendations, calling upon all stakeholders to implement the recommendations made in previous reports of the High Commissioner and of the Group of Eminent International and Regional Experts on Yemen to the Human Rights Council.

I. Introduction