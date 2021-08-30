Implementation of life skills, marketing and financial course in Shabwa

HUMAN ACCESS in Shabwa Governorate, in partnership with United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), implemented a course targeting 15 women and girls trainees in the field of life skills, financial and marketing, within the protection and livelihood support project (vocational training and economic empowerment).

The course dealt with administrative aspects: (self-awareness, stress resistance), cognitive: (decision-making, problem-solving), social: (communication skills, effective negotiation), and marketing: (marketing and promotion techniques), in addition to analysis, understanding the financial flow of assets, and profit and loss account.

This course contributed to empowering the participants with the necessary knowledge and life skills in the field of marketing, promotion, economic empowerment, and enhancing their capabilities to carry out various life and economic activities.