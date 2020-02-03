Implementation and Use of Paper and Electronic Food Voucher Systems in Yemen

Background

Yemen has been experiencing a deteriorating situation for several years due to multiple, back-to-back shocks. The people of Yemen have been left without much room to recover between these shocks, which are triggering continuous and ever-growing challenges for its citizens. The national economy was severely weakened during the global financial crisis of 2008 and 2009, leading to a dramatic increase in poverty levels.

Before communities and economic systems could fully recover from the economic crisis, unrest that resulted from the 2011 Arab Spring further depressed the economy and worsened the situation of many households that were already over-stressed.1 According to the Brookings institute, “Yemen’s poverty increased from 42 percent in 2009 to 54.5 percent in 2012.”2 Yemen is one of the poorest countries in the Middle East and North African region (MENA).

Mr. Ali Abdullah Saleh, Yemen’s former president, was forced to resign in January 2015, further exacerbating an already dire situation. Shortly after Mr. Saleh’s resignation, Saudi Arabia led out a coalition against the rebel group, known as the Houthis, in support of the former president who is recognized by the international community.3 The armed conflict between the Houthis and forces loyal to Mr. Saleh has contributed vastly to a deepening of the country’s continuing crisis.

In this incredibly challenging context, ADRA has been able to serve the Yemini community successfully in the sectors of food security, livelihoods, and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) —among others.