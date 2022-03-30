Impact of Education Disruption: Middle East and North Africa - March 2022 [EN/AR]

On average, schools in the Middle East and North Africa region have been fully closed for 25 weeks, as of 28 February 2022, according to the UNESCO Global Monitoring of School Closures. By the end of February 2022, nearly half of countries in the region saw durations of full school closures beyond the global average of 20 weeks. The total duration of school closures (fully closed and partially closed) ranges from 7 weeks in Djibouti to 81 weeks in Kuwait. Schoolchildren in the region have lost 100 billion hours of in-person learning.

Pre-COVID, and among countries with available data, the proportion of children with who can read a simple text ranged from 5 per cent in Yemen to 68 per cent in Bahrain. A growing body of evidence shows substantial losses and worsening inequalities in learning outcomes as a result of COVID-related school closures.

In the Middle East and North Africa region, under a pessimistic scenario: the number of children unable to read and understand a simple text (learning poor) could increase by 9 percentage points; children in the region could lose 1 learning-adjusted year of schooling; and the proportion of 15-year-old students performing below minimum proficiency in the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) could increase by 12 percentage points. School closures in the region have long-term implications for its learners: current learners in the Middle East and North Africa could stand to lose near 1 trillion dollars in future earnings.