IDPs Executive Unit Announces Full Support for the Localization Initiative and Stresses That “Emergency Response Is No Longer Acceptable" [EN/AR]

The Executive Unit for IDPs Camps Management announced its full support for the (Localization of Humanitarian Action Initiative, and Optimization of Humanitarian Response Mechanisms), stressing that emergency humanitarian interventions are no longer acceptable.

This was stated by the Head of the Ex.U.IDPs, Mr. Najib Abdulrahman Al Saadi, in a meeting in Aden, with the Chairman of Tamdeen Youth Foundation, Coordinator of the Humanitarian Action Localization Initiative, and Coordinator of the Economic Recovery Initiative, Mr. Hussein Al Suhaily, with whom he discussed the mechanisms to develope partnership between the Unit and local organizations to assess the impact of the emergency response, moving from humanitarian relief to recovery and economic empowerment, linking projects to development, peace and social cohesion.

Al Saadi expressed his displeasure with the lack of planning for humanitarian action and the tyranny of competition for coordination and integration; saying that, "It is regrettable that today, after seven years of displacement, we are still talking about the emergency needs of IDPs for shelter and food baskets. This is the result of a lack of efficient humanitarian planning. IDPs urgently need education and economic empowerment to obtain stable sources of income and establish their own enterprises. "

He noted that the funds disbursed in the humanitarian process were enormous, but their impact was very limited and unsustainable.

He also welcomed the efforts of local actors to partner with the Unit and other government bodies, and the adoption of a strategy to integrate humanitarian action with development.

For his part, the Coordinator of the Localization and Recovery Initiatives expressed the willingness of CSOs to support the Ex.U.IDPs in capacity-building, the completion of institutional building, close coordination with them in planning, and the provision of an interactive and unified database, to identify needs and track humanitarian assistance, thereby contributing to preventing duplication, closing gaps and improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

The two parties agreed to a joint action plan and program.

This meeting was attended by Mr. Ahmed Saeed Al Wahsh, TYF's Technical Advisor, Dr. Nadine Abdulkader, TYF's Liaison Officer, and Ms. Bushra Abdullah, TYF's MEAL Officer.